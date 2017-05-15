Predators return to Nashville after Game 2 loss

News 2 will livestream the team’s arrival to Nashville. Click here to watch from the app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Predators are returning to Nashville on Monday afternoon after their loss against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night in Game 2.

The team’s plane will arrive in Nashville around 3:30 p.m. Their arrival is not open to the public.

The Ducks beat the Preds 5-3 Sunday tying the series.

Games 3 and 4 will be in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

