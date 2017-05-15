Police search for witnesses of deadly Franklin motorcycle crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you witnesses the events before, during or after the deadly crash that killed a 44-year-old motorcyclist in Franklin last week, police want to speak with you.

Authorities are hoping anyone with information on the E. McEwen Drive crash will come forward to help with the investigation.

Patrick Sturdivant died last Wednesday when a woman initiated lane change, knocking his motorcycle with her SUV, according to police.

Sturdivant was thrown from his bike and into a nearby tree before he died.

Traffic Reconstructionists from the Franklin Police Department’s Critical Incident Response team are investigating. It has not yet been determined if charges will be filed.

If you have any information that might be helpful, you are urged to call Franklin Police at 615-794-2513 and ask for the Traffic Unit.