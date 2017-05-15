Police: Impaired driver from Ga. arrested after low-speed pursuit in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – An impaired driver from Georgia has been released from jail after allegedly leading police on a short, low-speed pursuit Friday evening.

It started around 6:45 p.m. when an officer’s patrol SUV was nearly sideswiped by a pickup truck getting off Interstate 40 West onto North Mt. Juliet Road.

According to a release, the officer attempted to pull over Stephen Henderson due to erratic driving, but the 46-year-old man did not stop.

The release said officers continued to observe Henderson drive in a “reckless, confused manner at low speeds.” Henderson also reportedly drove off the roadway twice near West Wilson Middle School.

Police said the pursuit ended when officers blocked in his truck with patrol cars. While officers were attempting to arrest him, Henderson reportedly became combative.

He was booked into the Wilson County jail and is charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and implied consent.

Henderson was released on a $5,500 bond Sunday.