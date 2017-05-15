Police departments, communities recognize National Police Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two ceremonies will commemorate National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the beginning of National Police week.

Robertson County will host its annual law enforcement memorial at 8 a.m. at the Robertson County office building.

Monday night, Hendersonville will have its service at 6:00 at Hendersonville Church of Christ.

The memorial in downtown Nashville was dedicated in 2000. National Police Week honors the 609 officers and six K-9 officers in Tennessee that have lost their lives in the line of duty.

If you are aware of or attend any memorial service in your community this week send pictures and information to PIX@WKRN.com