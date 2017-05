HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of touching a woman inappropriately at a Hendersonville merchant has been arrested.

The victim reported it happened while she was shopping on Friday.

Todd Douglas has since been arrested and is charged with sexual battery and criminal trespassing.

The 32-year-old man is being held in the Sumner County jail on a $20,000 bond.

He is due in court July 26.