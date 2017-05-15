Neighbors say Inglewood hookah lounge is loud nuisance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neighbors living near an Inglewood club say they want city leaders to close the business after a fatal shooting this weekend.

Metro police are still looking for the person who shot 27-year-old Nigel Phill in the head around 1 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Cloud IX Bar and Hookah Lounge.

Cloud IX has been open less than three months, but some people who live near it say it’s too loud and causes too many problems for the residential area.

“It’s loud, constant, and it’s all throughout the week,” said neighbor Daniel Golson. “It seems like what you would hear anyone else outside of a bar parking lot.”

What was different Sunday morning were the sound of gunshots.

“I’m terrified, and I want it closed,” Golson told News 2.

News 2 pulled the 911 calls for the business. There was nothing that would indicate that violence is an issue at the club. Metro police say they have only received parking complaints and complaints about noise.

Councilwoman Nancy VanReece says the city and the owner need to work together to make sure nothing like this happens again.

“We need to pause and mourn the death of this man,” said VanReece. “I want this business to succeed but the way in which it needs to succeed may need to be extremely proactive in regards to safety.”

News 2 reached out to the owner of Cloud IX but didn’t hear back. The club was supposed to be open Monday but the doors were locked.

We also reached out to Phill’s family but they were too distraught to speak with us.