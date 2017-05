HOPKINSVILLE, Kent. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested for a shooting that happened at a nightclub last month.

According to a warrant from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Stevie Bacon fired several shots at PJ’s nightclub.

A witness identified Bacon as the gunman and alerted police.

Two people were shot and taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting.

The warrant stated the surveillance video backed up the witness’s statement.

Bacon, 26, was charged with first degree assault.