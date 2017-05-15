Longtime THP sergeant hospitalized after off-duty motorcycle crash

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A well-respected and highly accomplished member of the Tennessee Highway Patrol is hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle in an off-duty accident.

High-ranking members of THP told News 2 Sgt. Allan Brenneis is a longtime vet who is now fighting for his life at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Brenneis was riding his motorcycle on Saturday morning in Dickson on Highway 250.

Investigators said he came around a corner and there was a traffic accident involving other motorcycles.

Brenneis tried to stop, but lost control and was thrown from his bike. He was wearing a helmet at the time and was immediately flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

With emotion in his voice, THP Colonel Tracy Trott said Brenneis is a man he considers to be a friend and someone he personally promoted to sergeant.

“It’s a tough loss for us,” Trott said. “I know Allan very well. I see him weekly.”

Sgt. Brenneis is a 28-year veteran of the THP and is a founding member of the department’s prestigious critical incident response team which reconstructs complex accidents using CSI-type technology.

“They are really geniuses in their own field and Allan is recognized as one of the best,” Trott said.

During his career, Brenneis, 59, has spearheaded some of the biggest investigations in the state, including a horrific wreck on Interstate 40 in 2003 that claimed the life of two Wilson County law enforcement officers.

“From a professional standpoint, it is huge. He is the leader of our team in Nashville – the busiest team we have in the state,” Trott explained, adding, “On a personal level, we all love him and think a lot of him and [are] so sad for his family.”

Sgt. Brenneis was last listed in critical but stable condition.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with his medical expenses.