Hendersonville honors fallen officers for Peace Officers Memorial Day

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hendersonville Police Department held its annual Peace Officers Memorial Day Monday night.

May 15 is designated nationally as Peace Officers Memorial Day. Officers and community members gathered at Hendersonville Church of Christ to honor fallen officers.

In the 45-year history of the Hendersonville Police Department, four officers have died while on the job.

In 1974, Officer James Gammons suffered a fatal heart attack during a foot pursuit of a suspect.

In 1980, Sgt. Richard Bandy was hit and killed by a motorcycle operated by a reckless driver.

In 1988, Sgt. Jody Sadek was killed in a motorcycle crash during a traffic stop.

In 2000, Officer Daniel MacClary was also killed in a motorcycle crash while attempting a traffic stop.

“We don’t ever want to forget the sacrifice that these officers paid, giving up their life in the line of duty,” said Chief Mickey Miller. “And we certainly don’t want to let their families ever go without us thanking them for their service that their loved ones gave.”

Twenty-nine years after Sgt. Sadek’s death, his sister still attends the annual memorial.

Dee Fritz is thankful her brother is not forgotten.

“I think it’s wonderful that his sacrifice is not forgotten,” Fritz said. “It’s a tradition every year. We come down here, take a little extra time out of our busy schedules, and just make it about him.”

Hendersonville police also honored other law enforcement officers across Tennessee who have died in the line of duty, including Maury County Sheriff’s Deputy Jimmy Tennyson and Metro Nashville Police Officer Eric Mumaw, who both died this year.