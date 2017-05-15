Grand jury indicts teen charged in 2016 downtown Nashville MTA shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The teenager accused of shooting four people at an MTA bus station in downtown Nashville is being charged as an adult.

Demarcus Amos, now 17, was 16 years old when the shooting happened in April 2016.

According to authorities, surveillance video shows 18-year-old Javious Chatman exiting an escalator inside the bus station.

Chatman spoke to other people and milled around the bottom of the escalator before a number of shots were fired, according to police spokesman Don Aaron.

The Davidson County Grand Jury has indicted him on charges of attempted first-degree murder, weapon possession, and three counts of aggravated assault. The indictment states Amos tried to intentionally, with premeditation, kill Chatman.

Amos is due in court this Wednesday.