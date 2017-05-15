Florida drama teacher charged with raping former student in back of car

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Coral Springs drama teacher was arrested early Thursday morning after deputies say she raped her former student in the back of a parked vehicle.

Pamela Stigger, 33, was found by Broward deputies at an intersection in Tarmac “moments after she had engaged in sexual acts with a 15-year-old boy in the back of a car,” according to an arrest report.

The deputies wrote that the victim was nude from the waist down, and told them he had sex with Stigger.

“The defendant said she was only trying to mentor him while they were both occupying the back seat of her vehicle,” the report continued.

The Miami Herald reports Stigger teaches at Forest Glen Middle School in Coral Springs, and was the victim’s eighth grade drama teacher. Her Facebook bio says she is an English language teacher and director of the Forest Glen Middle School junior thespian troupe.

Investigators do not suspect there are other victims at this time.

Stigger was taken into custody and charged with two counts of sexual assault on a minor between the ages of 12 and 18 along with one count of lewd and lascivious activity on a minor.

At a court appearance on Friday, Stigger’s bail was set to $37,500. She was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and is barred from contacting the victim, according to NBC 6.