MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are responding to a house fire in Millersville Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 2000 block of Lassister Drive and at least two units are at the scene.

News 2 has learned that as many as three homes are impacted.

The homeowner has arrived to the scene.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Refresh this page for updates.