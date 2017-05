NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A car crashed into the Nashville Children’s Theater Monday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. at 25 Middleton Street near downtown.

According to police spokeswoman Kris Mumford, a drink rolled on the floor beneath the driver’s feet and got caught between the brake and the floor, preventing the man from stopping.

Mumford said the driver had a bump on his head, but refused transport. He was not charged.