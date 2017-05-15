10,000 pairs of shoes donated to Metro elementary students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of Metro school students have a new pair of shoes for the year, thanks to Soles4Souls and Warner Music Nashville.

The two groups donated 10,000 pairs of shoes to elementary school students on Monday.

It’s the fourth year of the Soles4Summer initiative, and this year, the shoes are truly unique.

“We have a great partner who’s donating the shoes, called Ccilu. They’re a new brand. These shoes aren’t available anywhere else in the US. right now, so that’s fun for the kids when we tell them no one else in America has these shoes,” said Buddy Teaster, the CEO of Soles 4 Souls.

“We take for granted that having those shoes on our feet make it possible to do that fun and play and sports, so all of these kids will be set up to have a fun summer and be ready to start the year off right,” said Marieke Bianchi with Warner Music Nashville.

Soles4Souls said most of these children only have one pair of shoes to wear, so the second one goes a long way for them.