Woman shot in shoulder during shootout in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was injured during a shootout near a Midtown intersection early Sunday morning.

It happened when two groups of people got into an argument at the corner of 17th Avenue South and Church Street around 2:45 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the victim was brought by private vehicle to Saint Thomas Midtown with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her shoulder.

Witnesses told police the gunman possibly drove away in a dark blue sedan.

No other suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.