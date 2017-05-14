Woman receives new car for Mother’s Day thanks to church member’s generosity

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville woman received the Mother’s Day present of a lifetime while at church Sunday morning.

Jasmine Black began going to Cornerstone Church in Madison about a year ago. At the time she had just lost one of her children. Since then, Black has finished her education, gotten a job and turned her life around.

Her goal is now to reach her entire neighborhood and bring other children to church.

On Sunday, Wholesale Inc. owner and church member, Steve Brewster, donated a 2016 Nissan Altima to Black for Mother’s Day.

“I just thank God for putting me in a position to do something like this because that’s just the way it is. It’s that simple,” Brewster said.

Black also attends the church’s single mom group.

For more information on Cornerstone Church, visit their website.