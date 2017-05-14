Undercover agents find registered Nashville church to be sex club

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Undercover inspectors have determined that a building registered as a church was being operated as a sex club.
The city of Nashville has filed a complaint against the owners for “maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct” and violating a state law banning sex clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of a school.
The longtime downtown swingers club underwent a conversion in 2015 when it relocated to a run-down office park in the community of Madison, calling itself a church because the new location is near the back of the private Goodpasture Christian School.
Two codes inspectors paid $40 to enter the facility in March and filed affidavits detailing sex acts they witnessed within.
The city is seeking to close the club.
