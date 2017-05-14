Trial for man accused in Nikki Burgess’ murder begins Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The trial for a local man accused of killing his son’s mother and allegedly later confessing in jail is scheduled to begin Monday.

Caleb Cannon is charged in the 2014 death of Nikki Burgess. A former cellmate told investigators that Cannon confessed to killing Burgess and taking her body to East Tennessee.

Her remains still have not been found.

Cannon was taken into police custody in Nashville in October 2015 at juvenile court where he was supposed to attend a custody hearing.

He is charged with first degree murder and remains jailed. Police previously said they believe money and custody of Cannon and Burgess’ son was the motive.

Burgess, 36, has not been seen or heard from since she was reported missing by a friend on May 25, 2014.

