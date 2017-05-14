Preds ready for Game 2 against Ducks in Anaheim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators will face off against the Anaheim Ducks Sunday night in California for Game 2 of the Western Conference Final.

After Friday’s win against Anaheim in Game 1, the Preds are 3-0 in the opening games of playoff series.

With their first Western Conference final win under their belt, the Preds have relied on their depth. They’ve had 23 skaters on the ice so far this post-season, and 15 of them have scored goals.

Austin Watson became the 15th player to score Friday night, and even with the depth and the amount of guys netting pucks, the Predators still want to get more shots on the net moving forward.

“I think we can. I mean, we got to keep shooting. I thought we did a good job of getting picks to the net,” said Roman Josi.

“It’s always important it’s a part of our mentality to get as many shots as we can,” Josi added.

“I think there’s other levels to our game. Last game we played well, we had the start that we wanted to, but I still think we can play a lot better. Was that a full 60 minutes? Maybe not. But it was good enough for us to get the win. I think that we’re just going to have to continue to do those little things that have brought us success,” said PK Subban.

The Preds return to the ice Sunday at 6:30 p.m. for Game 2 against the Ducks and the chance to take a 2-0 series lead for the second time during these playoffs.

Games 3 and 4 are back in Smashville, both at 7 p.m. this Tuesday and Thursday.

News 2’s Kara Hammer is with the team in Anaheim will have updates on Facebook, Twitter and here at WKRN.com.