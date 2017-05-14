Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, May 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Happy Mother’s Day!

Before you head off to brunch let’s travel back to 16th Century England for the Tennessee Renaissance Festival, of course! It’s from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

It’s right off of Highway 96 in Arrington and you’ll want to get there before the month is over or you’ll have to wait for next year!

Sunday is the perfect night for the year’s first Jazz on the Cumberland. Held at Cumberland Park downtown, it starts at 5:30 p.m.

Something else to get you outside Sunday night, the beautiful China Lights Festival at the Fairgrounds.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. It’s $15 for parents, $10 for kids over 5-years-old.