Nashville, Anaheim mayors make friendly wager on NHL playoff series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Round 3 heats up, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait have made a friendly wager on the outcome of the playoff series.

Win or lose, both mayors will send an assortment of food for the other city’s good bank. The mayor of the losing city will wear the winning team’s jersey while delivering it. The losing city will also play music by artists from the winning city at the mayor’s office for a day.

“The Predators are ready to skate to their first Stanley Cup Final, and while I love Mayor Tait, a fellow Vanderbilt graduate, I know Mike Fisher and the rest of the team are expert Duck hunters,” Mayor Barry said.

She added, “I’m confident the Predators will be sending the Ducks off to join Donald and Daisy Duck at Disneyland, just as they did in Round 1 last year. And Second Harvest Food Bank is advancing its mission of stopping hunger in Middle Tennessee will be another wonderful outcome of this playoff series.”

“Not matter the outcome, I’m happy that we’ll be able to contribute to ending hunger in our communities,” Mayor Tait said.

The Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks face off in Game 2 Sunday beginning at 6:30 p.m. local time before heading back to Nashville for Game 3 on Tuesday night at the Bridgestone Arena.

News 2’s Kara Hammer is in Anaheim covering the series. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter for updates.