MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATN) – A man who was shot while trying to break up a fight at a Memphis IHOP has died from his injuries.

Police said the man was trying to break up a fight between an employee and her ex-boyfriend.

The 27-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

A security guard who also tried to break up the fight was also shot and taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

A suspect has not been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.