Man shot in head during shootout at East Nashville lounge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot in the head during a shootout outside an East Nashville hookah lounge early Sunday morning.

It happened outside Cloud IX on Gallatin Pike around 1:15 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center by private vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police gunshots were exchanged between at least two people in the lounge’s parking lot.

The only suspect description Metro police could provide is the shooter is a black man who was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.