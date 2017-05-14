Endangered Child Alert issued for 17-year-old White County girl

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from White County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Sarah Key missing on Saturday around 11 p.m. and said she had not been seen since Friday.

Sarah is believed to be with a 30-year-old man who has an order of protection against him to stay away from her.

The TBI did not identify the man.

Sarah is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the White County Sheriff’s Department at 931-738-7114 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

