26 employers hope to fill 700 positions at Tuesday job fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Twenty six employers will participate in a job fair Tuesday in an effort to fill at least 700 positions in Davidson and surrounding counties.

The event will be held at the Goodwill Career Solutions Center located at 937 Herman Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Employers participating include, Aramark, At Home Health Care, Belle Meade Country Club, Bojangles, Cash America, Conduent, Contemporary Services Corporation, Flash Staffing, Health at Home, Industrial Staffing of Tennessee, Jackson National, Kroger, Mastercorp Hospitality, Nashville Predators/Bridgestone Arena, Nashville Wire, Randstad, O’Charley’s, STF Companies, Senior Solutions, The Tennessean, Trinity Restaurant Group, Two Men And A Truck, Union Station Hotel, Worldwide Staffing Inc., Xclusive Staffing, and Goodwill.

Open positions include cashier, shift leader, production operations, process controller, caregiver, inbound sales and shift managers, among other positions.

Rates of pay range from $8 to $26 per hour.

Representatives from the companies will be on-site Tuesday and on-the-spot interviews are a possibility.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring a resume, photo ID, and social security card or birth certificate.