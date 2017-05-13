Woman injured in hit-and-run crash on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was hit by a car while crossing the street near Broadway in Midtown early Saturday morning.

The woman and a man were crossing 14th Avenue North at Broadway when she was hit by a dark-colored Ford Mustang around 3:30 a.m.

Metro police said she was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Metro police said the driver of the Mustang did not stop and fled from the scene.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.