‘We got to keep shooting’: Preds aim to get more shots in playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Predators have taken a 1-0 lead for the third time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, beating the Anaheim Ducks Friday night in overtime.

News 2’s Kara Hammer is in California with the team as they had the day off Saturday to prepare for Game 2 this Sunday.

With their first Western Conference final win under their belt, the Preds have relied on their depth. They’ve had 23 skaters on the ice so far this post-season, and 15 of them have scored goals.

Austin Watson became the 15th player to score Friday night, and even with the depth and the amount of guys netting pucks, the Predators still want to get more shots on the net moving forward.

“I think we can. I mean, we got to keep shooting. I thought we did a good job of getting picks to the net,” said Roman Josi.

“It’s always important it’s a part of our mentality to get as many shots as we can,” Josi added.

“When you’re getting that depth scoring, it helps you win games, and I think any time you see a team that goes deep in the playoffs and ultimately wins the Stanley Cup, they’re getting scoring from everyone that’s on the team and everyone is chipping in like right through to the fourth line,” said James Neal.

He continued, “I think we have that, and like I said before, we have a team that can play all different styles and games, and we have guys chipping in from the first game of playoffs until now, so it’s great.”

Game 2 is Sunday night at 6 p.m. as the Preds look for their second 2-0 lead in the playoffs this year.

Games 3 and 4 are back in Smashville, both at 7 p.m. this Tuesday and Thursday.