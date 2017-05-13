Thousands descend on Percy Warner Park for Iroquois Steeplechase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Iroquois Steeplechase horse races took place Saturday at Percy Warner Park in West Nashville.

Thousands gathered to watch the best horses and jockeys race over hurdles and timbers, a tradition that dates back to 1941.

News 2 spoke with a woman who has been attending Steeplechase for the past 12 years. Winnie Cooper says she loves volunteering with the event.

“But I also love just the spectacle. It’s amazing. I mean, it’s the rite of passage of spring, the entrance to summer. It’s wonderful,” she said

Steeplechase raises money for the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Since being designated the primary beneficiary in 1981, the hospital has been given more than $10 million.

