Suspects found with heroin, baby in car at Madison Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Metro police arrested two people Friday afternoon after spotting them allegedly with drugs inside their car with a 1-month-old infant at a WalMart in Madison.

According to an arrest affidavit, the officer spotted the driver who he believed was preparing to use heroin in the parking lot at 2232 North Gallatin Pike. When the officer got out of his vehicle, he noticed a needle on the lap of one of the men inside the car.

When investigators searched the vehicle, they found a small amount of marijuana, heroin and drug paraphernalia. Police say the baby’s mother admitted to having more heroin in her bra.

Police have charged 29-year-old Aron Karnes and 24-year-old Brittany Maguiness with several misdemeanors for drug use and drug possession as well as child endangerment.

Karnes and Maguiness have been booked in the Davidson County jail.