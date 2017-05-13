Shoney’s 5K Family Fun Run & Festival raises funds for officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Runners laced up their sneakers for the Shoney’s 5K Family Fun Run & Festival Saturday morning at Nissan Stadium.

The race raises funds for the Metro police’s Nashville Police Support Fund.

The fund helps defray costs for officers working to complete bachelor’s and master’s degrees while serving on the force.

Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson told News 2, “We’re very thankful and so to be able to team up with Shoney’s and the Nashville Police Department and just be able to support them – you know they’re always taking care of us and we want to have an opportunity to support them for a day so this is cool to be able to come out here and raise some money and hopefully send some police officers back to college if they choose to do that.”

Shoney’s CEO David Davoupour personally matches every dollar raised at the race each year.

This year’s official race starter was Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop.

The post-race festival featured live music, a raffle, the display of police vehicles and equipment and special activities for children.

A full breakfast buffet was also served after the race. This was the ninth year for the event.