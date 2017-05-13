Sheriff: 2 teens charged after firing weapon in Coopertown traffic

COOPERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teens were taken into custody after they reportedly fired a pellet gun at a woman in traffic and were found to have two pipe bombs in Coopertown Friday afternoon.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said the victim called 911 while she was driving down Flewellyn Road to report the teens in a Ford Ranger began firing the weapon after they pulled out in front of her.

The victim told authorities she was driving with her two small children when one of the teens began throwing things at her, while brandishing the weapon and firing it. The gun was later determined to be a pellet gun, which resembled a 357 revolver.

Deputies soon found the truck and during a search found the pellet gun, another pistol-style BB gun and two PVC pipe bombs filled tannerite, according to a release.

The driver of the truck was identified as a 15-year-old. He was charged with reckless endangerment, possession of alcohol and driving without a license.

The 17-year-old passenger was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of explosives.

The juveniles are being detained and the investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was released.