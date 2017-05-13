PHOTOS: Plaza Mariachi

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Plaza Mariachi opened its doors Friday and people lined up to visit the highly-anticipated new shopping and dining plaza in South Nashville.

Plaza Mariachi is a first-of-its-kind for Nashville, described as an indoor city within a city offering all things Latin American.

It’s located at 3955 Nolensville Pike. Visit PlazaMariachi.com for more.

If you plan to or have visited Plaza Mariachi on opening weekend, send your photos to pix@wkrn.com

