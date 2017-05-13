Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, May 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s Tennessee Renaissance Festival time with all the turkey legs and jousting you can handle from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

It’s right off of Highway 96 in Arrington and you’ll want to get there before the month is over or you’ll have to wait for next year!

If you don’t have that perfect gift for Mother’s Day yet, keep reading!

Local handbag designer Ceri Hoover is opening up her storefront in 12South and bringing in a florist. You get 20 percent off in the store if you get a flower arrangement.

Across the street, Whites Mercantile is bringing in a florist, too. Pop in the store for the perfect present and card. Trust me there is plenty for mom in there!

Also Rich Hippies in Germantown is where you would usually for little ones but Saturday the shop will be full of everything you might need for mom.

Musicians Corner kicks off Saturday night bringing the unofficial start to summer in Centennial Park. And don’t forget about ‘Kidsville’, it’s back! The fun starts at noon.