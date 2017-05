NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcycle and car crashed Saturday evening in Old Hickory.

It happened at the intersection of Robinson Road and Martingale Drive about 5:30 p.m.

An officer on the scene told News 2 it appears the motorcyclist ran a red light and hit the SUV. The motorcyclist was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Further information has yet to be released.

