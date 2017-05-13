Metro police scooter involved in hit-and-run crash in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a driver hit a Metro police scooter after a traffic stop in Midtown late Friday night.

It happened near the intersection of West End Avenue and 17th Avenue North just before midnight.

Metro police told News 2 the officer had briefly stopped the vehicle when the driver put the car in reverse, hit the scooter and nearly hit the officer before fleeing the scene.

Officers described the vehicle as a silver Nissan Altima with two black men inside.

No officer was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.