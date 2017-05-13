Massive fire destroys abandoned warehouse in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A massive fire destroyed an old tobacco warehouse Saturday afternoon in Hartsville.

The sheriff’s office told News 2 no one was injured in the blaze that began at 2:40 p.m. off White Oak Street.

It took firefighters hours to put out the flames, which consumed the entire building.

According to the Hartsville Vidette, nearby power lines were melted and a transformer was blown, causing temporary power outages as far away as River Street and Cemetery Lane.

The newspaper also says the building is widely known to be used as a shelter by the city’s homeless community. Sheriff’s officials said it was recently quarantined after people inside were reportedly caught making meth. Two people were arrested Friday after being caught at the building.

Further details on how the fire started weren’t immediately known.