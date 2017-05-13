Man found shot twice in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a man was shot twice in North Nashville early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 2400 block of Scovel Street around 4 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 officers were called to the area after receiving reports of gunshots being fired.

Officers found the victim shot in the torso and leg. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim is not cooperating with the investigation, so no suspect description has been released at this time.

No additional information was immediately released.