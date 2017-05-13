Honest Company baby wipes recalled for possible mold contamination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WFLA)—The Honest Company, which sells a variety of non-toxic products for babies, has issued a voluntarily recall after learning about the presence of mold in certain lots of baby wipes distributed in the United States and Canada.

The company, which is co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, posted a notice saying the following configurations have been recalled:

10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276

72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591

288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680

576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540

They said these wipes are included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set and their Baby Arrival Gift Set. No other Honest products were included in the recall.

“We believe the affected product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences, however, impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration and the aesthetics are unacceptable,” the company said on Friday.

Customers can return the products to the store and request a full refund.

Consumers who have purchased these wipes can see whether they have an affected lot by finding the lot number on the product, logging onto the linked website and entering a lot number in the search field at the bottom of the page.