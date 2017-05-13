Grieving family starts foundation to help siblings of childhood cancer patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Middle Tennessee family who lost their child to cancer is now fighting back through an organization aimed at helping the siblings of those affected with juvenile cancer.

Patrick Froehling loved life. And just like his brothers and sister, he meant the world to his parents.

“Patrick was born a happy and healthy little boy,” said Patrick’s mother Erin Froehling.

But at almost 2-years-old, things began to change for young Patrick and his family.

“It was when he was 21-months-old that we found out he had a tumor on his brain,” said Erin.

A diagnosis no one wants to hear. After further testing, it was found to be cancerous.

“You never know how you are going to react in a situation like this,” said Erin.

The Froehlings stayed positive even during the worst of times, but after a hard-fought battle, Patrick passed away.

“We are driving down the road and I said we are supposed to do something and it’s supposed to be called Patrick’s Everyday Warriors and we are going to focus on siblings.”

Patrick’s Everyday Warriors is a group that focuses on the siblings of kids affected by childhood cancer. The kids who might not see their parents that much during hard times.

“Our other children Isabel, Nathaniel and Aiden went to whoever would take them. It broke our hearts that we had to do that and we couldn’t be with our children but in that moment we knew we had to be with Patrick,” said Patrick’s father Keith Froehling.

The group takes these siblings to sporting events, concerts and spends time with them.

“We just put the idea out there and people jumped onboard,” said Erin.

Now the group helps siblings in 20 states.

As for Patrick, his life ended too soon but he still lives on through this organization aimed at making life a little easier.

“Having him live on, that is amazing,” said Erin.

The Froehlings say if you would like to help, they are always looking for volunteers or tickets to sporting events or concerts.

For more information or to help, click here.