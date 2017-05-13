East Tennessee teen charged after 16-year-old shot in head, killed

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old Morristown girl was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head Friday night, according to the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office.

Hamblen County deputies responded to the shooting inside Cherokee Park on Floyd Hall Drive when 911 dispatchers advised them Dalton Hodges was the shooter.

Officers found Hodges at a nearby park where he was taken into custody without incident.

According to the police report, the victim was found inside the suspect’s Toyota Camry with a gunshot wound to her head.

She was transported to UT Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

Investigators believe Hodges and the victim knew each other and had “an on and off relationship.”

Hodges is currently being held without bond.