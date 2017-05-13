Despite 9-2 playoff record, Preds say they can be better

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another playoff road opener and another win for the Nashville Predators. After last night’s win against Anaheim in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, the Preds are 3-0 in the opening games of playoff series.

They fell behind early but were able to score twice to take the lead and eventually win in overtime, and despite another Game 1 win and a 9-2 record in these Stanley Cup Playoffs, the team thinks it can do a lot better.

“I think there’s other levels to our game. Last game we played well, we had the start that we wanted to, but I still think we can play a lot better. Was that a full 60 minutes? Maybe not. But it was good enough for us to get the win. I think that we’re just going to have to continue to do those little things that have brought us success,” said PK Subban.

“Right now, I think it’s just about trying to stay consistent with your effort, both mentally and physically. Our guys know, I think, it’s a lot of respect for our opponent, as well, in all three rounds, and just the teams that we’ve had to go through and understanding that if you probably let your guard down, you’re not going to like the way the game ends, so that’s a choice at that point, and our guys have done a pretty good job of staying focused,” said head coach Peter Laviolette.

“I mean, I think there’s always room for improvement. I’ll take a look at it, see what you can do better. But they’ll do the same, and they’ll adjust, and when you do those — we’ll look forward to another solid game,” James Neal told the media.

The Preds return to the ice Sunday for Game 2 against the Ducks and the chance to take a 2-0 series lead for the second time during these playoffs.

