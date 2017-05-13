Body armor purchased for deputies in Fentress County

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – All full-time deputies in Fentress County will now have bullet-proof vests with the assistance of a federal grant.

In a post to Facebook, the department says it was able to purchase 18 ballistic vests for the price of $9,562.50.

Half of the money will be reimbursed through a federal grant from the Department of Justice, Bullet Proof Vest Partnership. The other half comes from the drug fund, which is money seized from drug offenses and collected from fines for drug charges.

Interim Sheriff Gary Ledbetter said no tax money was used to purchase the body armor.