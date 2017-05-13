Apparent police chase leaves trail of damage in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An apparent police chase left a trail of damage in East Nashville on Saturday.

Witnesses told News 2 a driver ran into a street sign, hit several cars, and nearly hit two people in a hammock on Fatherland Street near South Seventh.

The witnesses said it looked like the driver was trying to get away from police. He eventually got out of the crashed car and ran.

One the cars hit by the driver belongs to a woman who works nearby. She said she’s just happy no one was seriously hurt.

“Probably about 15 to 20 people waiting at the café, and there were people across the street waiting. This is a busy street, people are walking their dogs, they’re with their children on bikes, so I mean it could have been a really, really bad situation,” said Brooke Hoover.

Hoover told News 2 she saw the man in the back of a police car after the apparent chase, but Metro authorities have yet to release any details on what happened.