10 cited, 2 arrested in prostitution bust in West Tennessee

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Twelve men face prostitution-related and human trafficking charges after a two-day operation in West Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked with the Dyersburg Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations during Operation Someone Like Me.

The investigation focused on identifying potential victims of human trafficking, while targeting those attempting to purchase illicit sex.

Over the two-day period, undercover special agents posted three ads online each day. In that time, there were 197 unique contacts made to these ads, and more than 4,000 messages were exchanged between undercover agents and potential johns or traffickers.

A total of 12 men responded to those ads and attempted to purchase sex from a prostitute—10 were given citations and two were physically arrested.

Those charged include:

James Boothe, Memphis, TN – Arrested and charged with promoting prostitution of a minor, promoting prostitution of an adult, misdemeanor drug possession; $100,000 bond

Michael Wilder, Rienzi, MS – Arrested and charged with patronizing prostitution; Being held on warrant out of MS for parole violation; $35,000 bond.

Ricky Green, Sharon, TN – Cited for patronizing prostitution

Nick Hayes, Tiptonville, TN – Cited for patronizing prostitution

John Leddy, Enville, TN – Cited for patronizing prostitution

Brad Hobbs, Kenton, TN – Cited for patronizing prostitution

Chris Sherron, Dyersburg, MS – Cited for patronizing prostitution

William Kirk, Memphis, TN – Cited for patronizing prostitution

Quinton Kimble, Union City, TN – Cited for patronizing prostitution

Jeremy Gattis, Trenton, TN – Cited for patronizing prostitution

Joseph Bradley, Newbern, TN – Cited for patronizing prostitution

Jeffrey Gillette, Columbus, OH – Cited for patronizing prostitution