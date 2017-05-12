Woman shot in eye with BB gun at Shelby Park in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A BB is lodged in a young woman’s eye socket after she was shot in the eye at Shelby Park in East Nashville.

The victim, who doesn’t want to be identified, told News 2 she had just finished watching a baseball game Monday night when it happened.

“A car had pulled up and just started shooting at us. They shot off about three times before it actually hit me. I felt it hit my eye and I just kind of grabbed my eye and bent over not really knowing what else was going to happen,” she told News 2.

The victim was bleeding from her eye and couldn’t see when she was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. X-rays show the BB inside the orbit of her eye.

“They did surgery on my eye and said it was too far back in my eye that they couldn’t get to it at the moment without damaging anything else, so they just kind of left it in there for right now. It’s just kind of sitting in the back of my eye socket right now,” she explained.

It’s hard for the 20-year-old to open her eye, and when she does, she can’t see out of it. It means she can’t drive or work.

“It’s changed our lives. I mean, it’s hard to talk about it,” the victim’s father told News 2 with tears in his eyes.

He said not only his daughter’s life impacted from the senseless shooting but also the family’s.

“Her quality of life has been taken away and the whole family’s quality of life has been taken away.”

While they are hopeful she recovers, for now the family doesn’t know if she will be able to see out of her right eye again.

The victim’s friend, who was with her when the shooting happened, saw a white car in the area with tented windows.

Police are actively investigating this as an aggravated assault case.

Authorities said they also have reports of two homes and a car being shot at with a BB gun around the same time in East Nashville Monday night.

They believe all of the cases are connected. Anyone with information should contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.