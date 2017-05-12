Williamson County says report cards delayed due to TNReady results

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Williamson County Schools says student report cards will not be released on time this year due to TNReady test results.

According to the district, it was informed by the Tennessee Department of Education that this spring’s results from the testing will be delayed so grades can’t be calculated by the established timeline.

“We are disappointed in this delay,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney. “The school district is preparing an action plan so we can accurately communicate to parents how their student performed during the 2016-17 school year.”

News 2 reached out to the education department who said all of their timelines are on track with what they announced at the beginning of the year.

“We have said publicly that districts will receive raw score data back in late May, and we are on track to begin sending that information to districts beginning the week of May 22,” a representative said.

“Note that districts will receive their scores based on how quickly they returned their testing materials – we cannot score what we do not have,” the department added.

Last year, issues with the delivery and shipping of the TNReady tests caused a lot of problems, ultimately leading some schools to throw test scores out completely.

Earlier this week, education commissioner Candace McQueen said the testing went as planned for the 2016-17 year.