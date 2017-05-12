Tullahoma City Schools band director faces drug charges

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tullahoma City Schools band director has been arrested and faces multiple drug charges.

Martin McFarlane, 31, was booked into the Coffee County Jail Thursday night. He faces one charge of manufacturing, delivering, selling, or possession of an illegal drug. He was also charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia use and activity.

According to Tullahoma City Schools, McFarlane contacted the school system on Thursday night to notify them of his arrest.

The school system released a statement on Friday morning, saying in part, “At this time we don’t have information as to the specifics of any charge nor do we know if schools, fellow employees or students are in any way involved. Mr. McFarlane has been suspended without pay pending investigation of charges against him.”

McFarlane started working for Tullahoma City Schools in 2015 and is a 2004 graduate of Tullahoma High School. He was a band director for Wilson County Schools previously.

He has since been released on bond.