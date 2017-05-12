Trial date set for Casey Moreland’s federal case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A trial date has been set in former Nashville judge Casey Moreland’s case.

The jury trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. on June 27 in Nashville.

According to court documents, if a plea agreement is submitted the hearing will be held on the afternoon of June 8.

Moreland remains under house arrest per the conditions of his release from custody.

He was recently indicted by a federal grand jury on five counts of obstruction of justice. He’s accused of taking steps to obstruct and interfere with an FBI investigation by devising a scheme to pay a material witness to take back her previous statements.

