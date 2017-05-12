ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Renaissance Festival continues this weekend in Arrington.

Located just off Highway 96 in between Franklin and Murfreesboro, the annual festival is easily accessible from interstates 24, 65 and 840.

More than 60 skilled artisans from all over the country will have their unique items, including silks, swords, jewelry and specialty foods and drinks on display for purchase.

The Tennessee Renaissance Festival continues May 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 27 and Memorial Day.

Tickets can be at the gate or in advance at tnrenfest.com. Adult tickets at $22. Admission for children ages six to 12 is $8. Children five and under are admitted free.

Group discounts are available for groups of 15 adults or more. For information call 615-395-9950.

Pets are not allowed at the Tennessee Renaissance Festival.

Patrons, including children, who are bringing or buying swords must have it sheathed and peace-tied with a cable tie at all times.

Costume masks can’t fully cover faces. Masks that cover the forehead to the nose will be acceptable if eyes can be seen and vision is not impaired.

Firearms are not allowed on the grounds in any capacity.

