SUV lands on East Nashville railroad tracks after crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An SUV came to rest on railroad tracks at an East Nashville intersection after crashing into the utility box early Friday morning.

It happened on Douglas Avenue near Scott Avenue around 4 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the driver was navigating a curve when the SUV left the roadway, went down an embankment and crashed into the box.

The SUV then traveled another 25 yards before stopping on the tracks.

The driver had minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

CSX has been notified and trains were rerouted until crews removed the SUV.

No additional information was released.